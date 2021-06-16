Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.58 Million

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report sales of $522.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $556.60 million and the lowest is $502.62 million. Bruker reported sales of $424.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. 1,708,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,978. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

