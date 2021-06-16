Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.43. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. 2,538,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

