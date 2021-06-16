2key.network Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $175,515.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.16 or 0.00761943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00083309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.78 or 0.07723526 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2KEY is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 75,902,348 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.