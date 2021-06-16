Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMSI. Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMSI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 273,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,011. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.68 million, a P/E ratio of -174.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34.

Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

