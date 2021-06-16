CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CONE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.
Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 197.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.35.
In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its position in CyrusOne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
