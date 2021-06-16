CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CONE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 197.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.35.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its position in CyrusOne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

