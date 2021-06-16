Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Oracle accounts for about 2.9% of Quantitative Value Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

ORCL traded down $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.23. 1,614,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,309,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $222.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

