Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 4.0% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $44,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.02. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

