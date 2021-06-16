Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $19,870.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $21,140.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $22,660.00.

NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,975. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $800.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

