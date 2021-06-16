Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $155,320.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,099. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $56,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

