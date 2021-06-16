Troy A. Ignelzi Sells 2,600 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $336,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,718.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.01. 104,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

