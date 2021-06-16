Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mukul Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Senseonics alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $66,219.66.

On Friday, June 4th, Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $67,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

Shares of SENS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. 41,583,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,989,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,433 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,301 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.