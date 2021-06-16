Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.52. 533,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $566.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

