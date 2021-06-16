Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.58 Million

Analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report sales of $266.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.90 million to $269.26 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $215.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $997.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,912. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,042,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,761,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 361,180 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $2,319,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $722,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

