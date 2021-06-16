Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCLAF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TCLAF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 1,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

