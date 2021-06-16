Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.490-3.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.850-0.860 EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $297.90. 768,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.55. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $224.06 and a one year high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.75, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock worth $4,407,903. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

