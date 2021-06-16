FOAM (FOAM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,489.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and $22,489.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FOAM has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.58 or 0.00760042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.13 or 0.07740967 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,563,733 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

