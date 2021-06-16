Vipstar Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.69 million and $156.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00175588 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

