First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post sales of $98.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.55 million to $100.00 million. First Busey reported sales of $98.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $402.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.79 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $414.41 million, with estimates ranging from $407.95 million to $424.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BUSE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.56. 121,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,546. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.