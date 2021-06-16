BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 530,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BPT stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. 636,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 826.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 176,188 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.