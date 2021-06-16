Short Interest in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Decreases By 23.3%

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE CIXX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,241. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,803,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,584,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,594,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,467,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

