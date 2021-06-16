Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NYSE PG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.34. 440,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $115.04 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $326.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

