Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 294,817 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 294,817 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $67,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock valued at $643,374,621. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.04. 807,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

