Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,938,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $592,720.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.69. 442,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,629. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $195.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.35.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,686,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after buying an additional 53,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

