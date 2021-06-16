Analysts Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $673.72 Million

Brokerages expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post sales of $673.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $623.29 million to $725.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $996.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

TTWO stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.65. 3,108,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,455. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.20. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

