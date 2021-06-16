Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.41. 562,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,639,000 after buying an additional 74,313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after buying an additional 840,649 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after buying an additional 244,715 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

