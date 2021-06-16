Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.390–0.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 409,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.