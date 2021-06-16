Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet stock traded down $13.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,414.62. The company had a trading volume of 91,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,455.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,322.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

