Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,119,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $231.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

