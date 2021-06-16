Viet D. Dinh Sells 35,704 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 849,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FOX by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.