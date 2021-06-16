Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $2,703,392.12 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,582 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $118,822.38.

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59.

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. The stock had a trading volume of 797,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,220. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natera by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Natera by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.