Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $2,703,392.12 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,582 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $118,822.38.
- On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59.
- On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50.
- On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22.
- On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20.
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. The stock had a trading volume of 797,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,220. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.32.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natera by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Natera by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
