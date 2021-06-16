Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) EVP Sells $4,070,000.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $4,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bertrand Chevalier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. 7,427,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.77. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

