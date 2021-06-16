AllSafe (ASAFE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. AllSafe has a market cap of $313,190.86 and $35.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00056864 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000534 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001325 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

