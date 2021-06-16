Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 24.1% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 3,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.