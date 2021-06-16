Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Update

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.64. 1,935,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.