Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $331.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.61.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.09.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

