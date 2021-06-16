Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.77. 31,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

