CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,082. CommScope has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CommScope by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CommScope by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of CommScope by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

