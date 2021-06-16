Guider Hits Market Capitalization of $12,676.93 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $12,676.93 and $6.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Guider has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00023112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.54 or 0.00756478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00083237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.99 or 0.07675999 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

