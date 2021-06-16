Analysts Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the lowest is $4.37 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.86 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,819,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,516. The company has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.58. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

