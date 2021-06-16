Bank of Hawaii Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.14. The company had a trading volume of 262,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,988. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

