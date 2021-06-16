Headinvest LLC Sells 575 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $151.35 and a 12-month high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

