Ethic Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.46. The company had a trading volume of 163,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,765. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.06. The firm has a market cap of $361.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.