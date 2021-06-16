Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,355 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 4.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $108,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total value of $16,211,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock worth $643,374,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.79 on Wednesday, reaching $330.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. The firm has a market cap of $938.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

