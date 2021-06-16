Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Saputo (SAP)

Saputo (TSE: SAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/10/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Saputo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

5/26/2021 – Saputo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Saputo was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$42.00.

5/25/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Saputo stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 629,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. The company has a market cap of C$15.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.26. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.39 and a 52 week high of C$42.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

