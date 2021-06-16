Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 265,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $102,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

