Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 4,424 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $56,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 864 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.41. 369,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of 132.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

