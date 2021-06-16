Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.52. 76,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

