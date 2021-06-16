Fountain (FTN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,450.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Fountain has a total market cap of $685,291.54 and $9,450.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.95 or 0.00753389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.76 or 0.07667953 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

