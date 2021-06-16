Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.46 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.490-3.490 EPS.

Shares of VEEV traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.90. The stock had a trading volume of 768,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,594. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $224.06 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,340.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,872 shares of company stock worth $4,407,903. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

