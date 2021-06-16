Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 7,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,005. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently -11.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. iA Financial started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

